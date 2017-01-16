WORLD
Did Obama's presidency improve race relations?
When America's first black president took office eight years ago, African Americans hoped race relations in the US would improve.
US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, US, January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

Barack Obama became America's first black president in 2008.

There were great expectations that under his leadership, race relations in the US would take a leap forward.

However, eight years on, there's confusion over how much has been achieved.

Some even think race relations have deteriorated.

Hillary Clinton's failure to mobilise black voters in the last election could be a reflection of that disappointment.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood looks back at Obama on the issue of race.

SOURCE:TRT World
