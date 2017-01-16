What are the allegations?

There are more than 100 abuse cases, but the most significant involved six French soldiers who are accused of sexually abusing minors near a camp for internally displaced people in Bangui, the capital city of the CAR.

It is alleged that the troops asked children to perform sexual acts in exchange for food.

Since these claims first surfaced, there have been hundreds of other sexual abuse allegations against UN peacekeepers from other countries on this mission.

Why were the French troops there?

They were deployed to the CAR between December 2013 and June 2014 to protect civilians at the height of the clashes between the Muslim Seleka rebels and mainly Christian militia.

The troops, known as the Sangaris force, were part of a joint mission along with the UN's Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) that started in 2014.

How did the issue surface?

UN official, Anders Kompass, sent an internal report collected by colleagues in the CAR to French prosecutors because he was concerned the UN was not taking any action.

The report contained interviews with children conducted in 2014 by staffers from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).