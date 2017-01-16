A Terror attack targeting police has claimed the lives of four police officers and injured two more in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province's Sur district on Monday.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that the attack took place near Dicle University campus after explosives planted by PKK terrorists blew up as a police vehicle was passing by.

The injured officers have been rushed to Dicle University Hospital for treatment.

Police are conducting an investigation at the scene of the attack.