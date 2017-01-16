POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Thousands of Indians protest ban on bull-taming
However, animal activists in India have been supporting the ban, as human injuries and fatalities have been observed in the past during the festival.
Thousands of Indians protest ban on bull-taming
An Indian man can be seen performing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, India in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

Thousands of people took to the streets in Tamil Nadu in South India on Monday protesting a ban on Jallikattu, the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.

In Jallikattu, a running bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants then attempt to grab the bull's hump and ride it for as long as possible trying to bring the bull to a stop.

Police were deployed in large numbers after several organisations vowed to violate the ban which was placed in 2014 by India's top court.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks