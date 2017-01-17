January 17, 2017
Japanese researchers warn people that holding up a peace symbol in digital pictures could open them up to identity theft.
This is because a fingerprint can be extracted from a photograph that was taken up to three metres away.
There is no evidence to suggest that hackers are already using photographs to steal fingerprints.
But the scientists in Japan managed to extract fingerprints by using a commercial camera.
TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more.
