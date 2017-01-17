POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Peace symbol in photos risk fingerprint theft
Japanese scientists say fingerprints can be read from a photo that was taken up to three metres away.
Peace symbol in photos risk fingerprint theft
One can use a fingerprint to assume another's identity, and become capable of accessing a smartphone or breaking and entering into a restricted area. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

Japanese researchers warn people that holding up a peace symbol in digital pictures could open them up to identity theft.

This is because a fingerprint can be extracted from a photograph that was taken up to three metres away.

There is no evidence to suggest that hackers are already using photographs to steal fingerprints.

RECOMMENDED

But the scientists in Japan managed to extract fingerprints by using a commercial camera.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group