British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday laid out the principles that will guide her government's approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.
She said the United Kingdom wanted to take back control of its borders and its laws by leaving the EU's single market. But she insisted that the two would remain close partners.
The UK is set to become the first country to leave the EU - and is trying to negotiate the best possible terms.
The European Union was 28 states committed to the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within its various jurisdictions. Britons voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, reducing that number to 27.
TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.
Highlights of May's speech
Brexit must mean control of immigrants
UK will leave the single market but will pursue greatest possible access to single market
Will not seek partial or associate membership in the EU
Will no longer contribute huge sums to EU budget
UK does not want EU to ravel
Punitive deal for UK would be self-harm for UK
No deal better than bad deal
Want tariff-free trade with Europe
No new barriers to trade
EU nationals will still be welcome
Guaranteeing rights of EU citizens and UK and vice versa
UK will continue to keep Europe safe
UK troops in eastern Europe will continue to do their duties
Common travel area with Ireland an important priority