Suspected Reina nightclub gunman Abdulgadir Masharipov, who shot dead 39 people on New Year's Day, was arrested by Turkish security forces late Monday night.

Turkish media has reported that the suspect was nabbed in an apartment in Istanbul's Esenyurt district with his four-year-old son, another Daesh terrorist and three women from Egypt, Somalia and Senegal.

Police also found two pistols, mobile phone SIM cards, and $197,000 in cash at the apartment.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said the suspect received training in Afghanistan and was a "well-trained terrorist."

Sahin also added that Masharipov entered Turkey illegally in January 2016 and thanked the Turkish security forces who had gone through 7,200 hours of CCTV footage to capture the suspect.

For more on the suspect, TRT World's Soraya Lennie is at the apartment where he was captured.

The suspect, who appeared to have repeatedly changed addresses before and after the attack, is being questioned at Istanbul police headquarters.

About 50 people have been detained in raids on 152 addresses since the shooting.