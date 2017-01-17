WORLD
The problem of Israeli settlements
According to the UN and international law, Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories are illegal. But some Israelis living there claim an ancient right to the land.
A construction site at the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo in the occupied West Bank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories were a key focus of the recent Paris peace conference and the subject of a UN resolution last December.

According to the United Nations and international law, Israel's programme to build on occupied Palestinian land is illegal. But the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu rejects that stance.

Some Israelis claim a right to settlements on Palestinian territories, saying the lands are historically Samaria and Judea.

lolo ap Dafydd has this story from Amona, a settlement in the occupied territories.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
