Gambia's national assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in power for an additional three months.

The resolution comes a day before his term officially ends, and after he declared a 90-day state of emergency this week which further complicates the prospect of a peaceful transfer of power.

Following an election on December 1, Jammeh initially conceded defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow but later refused to step down. Jammeh said the state of emergency would prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court decides on his petition challenging opposition leader Adama Barrow's victory.

Barrow was due to be sworn in as president on Thursday, but remains in neighbouring Senegal for his safety.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah has more.

State of emergency

The 90-day state of emergency forbids Gambian citizens from "any acts of disobedience" or violence and urges security forces to maintain order.

The National Assembly, in approving the state of emergency, condemned as "unlawful and malicious interference" moves by the African Union's Peace and Security Council to intervene.

The council said the regional body will no longer recognise Jammeh as Gambia's legitimate leader as of Thursday. How Wednesday's resolution will affect this decision is unclear.