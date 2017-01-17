As a Republican administration prepares to take over in the US, one of its biggest objectives is to repeal "Obamacare."

It is outgoing President Barack Obama's signature healthcare programme.

Its official title is the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. It's commonly called the Affordable Care Act, but was quickly nicknamed Obamacare. It aims to provide health insurance to economically disadvantaged people and expand coverage for others.

Republicans have long sought to dismantle Obamacare, insisting it is unworkable and expensive.