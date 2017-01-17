WORLD
2 MIN READ
Top German court refuses to outlaw far-right NDP party
Germany's Federal Constitutional Court said in its ruling the NDP does not have enough support to pose a real threat to the country's democracy.
Top German court refuses to outlaw far-right NDP party
Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NDP) party members pose in front of the Constitutional Court after the verdict on the attempt by the country's 16 federal states to ban the far-right NPD in Karlsruhe, Germany, January 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

Germany's highest court has rejected an appeal to ban the far-right National Democratic Party (NDP).

The NDP has about five thousand members and has been accused of having neo-Nazi links. The case was brought by the country's 16 federal states.

While announcing its ruling, the Federal Constitutional Court said on Tuesday the party's aims violated the constitution, however, it does not have enough support to pose a real threat to the country's democracy.

Several senior NDP figures have been convicted of Holocaust denial or incitement but the party denies any involvement in violence.

RECOMMENDED

Some politicians argue that allowing the fringe NDP to exist would legitimise it and send a signal that its right-wing views are acceptable. Others say a ban could be counterproductive and push its members underground.

Only two parties have been banned since World War ll – the Socialist Reich Party, a successor to Hitler's Nazis, in 1952, and the Communist Party in 1956 in West Germany.

TRT World has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks