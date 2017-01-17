WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN says death toll in Yemen's war surpasses 10,000
The UN's humanitarian affairs office says the death toll estimate is conservative.
UN says death toll in Yemen's war surpasses 10,000
The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi began in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

The fighting between Saudi-led coalition forces and Iran-backed Houthi militias has killed at least 10,000 people in Yemen, the United Nations said on Monday.

The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi began in 2014, and escalated after the Saudi-led coalition's military intervention in 2015. The war has ruined Yemen's economy and caused mass food shortages.

The UN says 10 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and about 2.2 million children need urgent care.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World spoke to Laura Silvia Battaglia, a journalist based in Yemen's capital Sanaa, about the situation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks