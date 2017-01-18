The second and final round of voting for Turkey's constitutional reform package which will transfer more powers to the president began on Wednesday. Voting continued into the early hours of Thursday as the first seven of 18 articles of the constitutional reforms bill passed, each with over 340 votes.

After almost three weeks parliamentary debate, the lawmakers are voting on each of the 18 articles as well as the whole reforms package for one final time.

The content of the articles is not going to be discussed and no speeches will be given as was done in the first round of voting. Only offers for changes to the articles will be debated.

The first article of the constitutional reforms bill passed with 345 votes and remaining five passed with 342 votes each. The seventh article was approved by 340 votes.

Article three which reduces the age of deputies or parliamentarians to 18 was rejected by 137 deputies. The fourth article faced 138 rejections. This amendment changes the electoral term of the parliament and president to five years.

The fifth amendment article which changes the duties of the parliament received 140 rejection votes.

The sixth article of the constitutional reforms proposal received 138 rejections, three empty ballots and two invalid votes.