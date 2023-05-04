Armenia and Azerbaijan have made "tangible progress" during marathon peace negotiations brokered by the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the conclusion of the five-day talks.

"The two sides have discussed some very tough issues over the last few days, and they've made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement," Blinken told reporters on Thursday.

"I hope that they see, and I believe that they do, as I do, that, there is an agreement within sight, within reach and achieving that agreement would be, I think, not only historic, but would be profoundly in the interests of the people of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and would have very positive effects, even beyond their two countries."

Blinken acknowledged the ongoing difficulties in the final stages of any prospective agreement, saying "The last mile of any marathon is always the hardest," but vowed to ensure the US' assistance "to continue to help both of our friends cross the finish line."

"They will continue to have the full support and engagement of the United States in their effort to secure a durable and sustainable peace," Blinken said in a statement.

In near-identical statements issued following the talks, Baku and Yerevan acknowledged the progress referenced by Blinken, but said more work lays ahead.

"The Ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent," the statements said.

"Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue the discussions," they added.