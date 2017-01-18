"Knowledge is power." Originally attributed to Sir Francis Bacon in the 16th century, the famous proverb is a timely mantra when it comes to promoting change in Cuba today.

Several weeks after the death of Fidel Castro, the Cuban government is expanding Internet access to private homes in Cuba. Up until now, home Internet access has been limited by the state to roughly 5 percent of the Cuban population, mostly for academics and doctors.

After launching Internet hot spots in public parks throughout the island's major cities in June of 2015, the Cuban government has now expanded that access to 2,000 designated residents in the historic Old Havana neighbourhood.

Keeping this new access so tightly restricted to one geographic location is not surprising to anyone familiar with the revolutionary state's historic tight grip on the flow of information on the island.

However, Google recently opened a "cutting edge technology center" in the studio of Alexis Leiva Machado, one of the most celebrated artists in Cuba, which he in turn, allows other Cuban artists to use for free. The usual cost for an hour of much slower internet access at government hot-spots is $2.00, a prohibitive amount for most Cubans who earn an average of $20 a month.

The Castro regime says it wants the Cuban people to have more access to the Internet, and blames the U.S. trade embargo for the exorbitant costs that have made connectivity impractical. But with the reestablishment of diplomatic ties and other changes in U.S. policy with Cuba under President Barack Obama, the Castro regime is finding the internet difficult to resist.

Since 2008 when it finally became legal to own a computer in Cuba, dissident bloggers and many artists on the island have suffered harsh censorship, and frequent disruption of internet connection for work which the government has deemed critical of the state.

Like the proverbial crack in the dam, increased access to the Internet in Cuba is inevitable. And that can only be a good thing when it comes to instigating political reforms in Cuba.

As a Cuban-born American citizen who has collaborated with theatre artists in Cuba known for the metaphorically subversive nature of their work, and as a Northwestern University professor who last summer created a study abroad course in Havana, I know firsthand the potential for change that increased Internet access could bring.

Not since the U.S. government's initiation of Radio Martí in 1980 has such a broad opportunity for uncensored information been available to the Cuban people. The difference now is that instead of attempting to prohibit access, as the Cuban government historically has, it is expanding it.

Certainly, what is granted can also be taken away. Citing a variety of reasons from national security and terrorism, to containing dissident groups, many countries have recently blocked particular sites and applications, and in some instances disrupted their public's internet service altogether. This is in spite of a 2011 United Nations declaration that such disruptions were a "violation of human rights."

But there is, to be sure, an economic cost to such manipulation, and it seems likely that with a struggling economy, Cuba is willing to reconcile the risks of increased internet access with potential economic growth.