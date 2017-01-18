WORLD
2 MIN READ
PM says in Brexit speech Britain will quit EU single market
Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain will seek the greatest possible access to European markets but added that the aim is to establish free trade deals with countries beyond Europe.
PM says in Brexit speech Britain will quit EU single market
Theresa May laid out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May, in her decisive speech regarding "Brexit" on Tuesday, said her country will pull out of the EU single market when it quits the European Union as it pursues the plan to exit the bloc following last year's vote.

May set out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan.

She promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries beyond Europe, and impose limits on immigration from the continent.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Sarah Morice reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group