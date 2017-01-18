Who is Antonio Tajani?

Tajani, 63, is an ally of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and a familiar face in European Union politics. Tajani was one of the founders of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party before he joined the European People's Party (EPP).

He is a four-time member and current vice-president of the European Parliament. Previously he was Italy's European commissioner for two consecutive terms. Tajani has faced criticism over the Volkswagen emissions scandal for not carrying out his duty as the industry commissioner.

On Tuesday, Tajani defeated Italian centre-left leader Gianni Pittella by securing 351 votes against Pitella's 282 in a rare fourth-round run-off.

His victory comes after Tajani wooed the support of the ruling conservative parties of Britain and Poland, which are critical of the EU for impinging on national sovereignty. However, Tajani does not see breaking up the EU as a solution.

According to the Guardian, Tajani's centre-right party and the liberals, led by Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, also made a deal to combine forces for the election of the top post. The deal includes securing the latter's post as the Brexit representative for the European Parliament.

Who did he succeed?

He will take over power from Martin Schulz, who is a German Social Democrat. Schulz served as president of the European Parliament from August 2014 to January 2017.