January 18, 2017
Barack Obama campaigned to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the first year of his presidency, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
But eight years later, Obama now holds the record for being the longest-serving American war president, the only Commander in Chief to be constantly at war for two terms.
TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Washington DC.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies