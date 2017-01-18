WORLD
Iran does not want the US at Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan
US efforts to launch peace talks between the Syrian regime and opposition last year failed to bear fruit. Turkey and Russia brokered the new talks, set to begin on January 23 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
Tehran says the Syrian rebels have accepted the invitation of Russia, Turkey and Iran, but not the US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

Iran opposes the presence of the US at Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana next week, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said late on Tuesday, after Russia and Turkey decided to invite Washington.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, speaking separately on Tuesday at a news conference, said: "Iran, Russia and Turkey managed to bring a ceasefire to Syria ... It shows these three powers have influence."

"The [Syrian] armed groups have accepted the invitation of these three countries and are going to Astana."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Turkey and Russia had decided to invite US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to the Astana talks, which are scheduled to begin on January 23.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he agrees with the decision to invite the Trump administration.

Trump's transition team has not yet officially responded.

US efforts to launch peace talks between the Syrian regime and opposition last year failed to bear fruit.

Washington has not been involved in the latest diplomacy around the conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
