The death toll of a botched raid by the Nigerian air force jet, that bombed a camp housing internally displaced people made homeless by Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria, has reached 70 according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The victims include civilians and aid workers. The ICRC confirmed that six Nigerian Red Cross workers were among the dead, while 13 others were injured.

Regional military commander General Lucky Irabor said the air strike took place on Tuesday morning at Kala Balge Local Government in Borno state.

This is believed to be the first time Nigeria's military has admitted to making such a mistake. Villagers in the past have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in northeastern Nigeria.

Irabor said he ordered the mission based on information that Boko Haram insurgents were gathering, along with geographic coordinates. It was too early to say if a tactical error was made, he said.

The general said the air force would not deliberately target civilians, but there will be an investigation.