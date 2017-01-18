WORLD
Turkish and Russian jets conduct first joint operation in Syria
Russia started carrying out air strikes on Daesh positions in Syria's al-Bab late December, but this marks the first time both nations have conducted a joint operation in Syria against Daesh.
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern Turkish city of Adana in this July, 27 2015 (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian and Turkish jets had conducted their first joint operation, bombing 36 Daesh targets in the Syrian town of al-Bab around 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo.

Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defence Ministry official, said in televised comments it was the first time the air forces of Russia and Turkey had teamed up in this way.

"Russian-Turkish joint air operation highly effective in Aleppo Governorate according to first estimates," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Nine Russian and eight Turkish warplanes took part in the operation, Rudskoi said, adding the operation had been conducted in agreement with the Syrian regime, Rudskoi added.

Later, the Turkish military also confirmed that Russian warplanes had carried out air strikes on Daesh targets in coordination with Turkey.

Last week, the Russian Defence Ministry and Turkish military had announced both countries had signed a memorandum to coordinate their air operations against terrorist targets in Syria.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Turkey's Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
