Algeria has been a rare phenomenon in that it was immune to the Arab Spring. Despite sharing similarities with its North African counterparts, Algeria remained relatively stable while a trend of sweeping rebellions toppled governments in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt.

Why is it that when Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire out of protest in a suburb of Tunis in December 2010, sparking an explosion of pent up frustration across the Arab world, Algerians on the most part were unaffected?

Is Algeria really an exception in the Arab world, or is it heading towards the same fate as other North African countries?

Too many eggs in one basket

With around 40 million people, Algeria is the second most populous country in North Africa after Egypt. And despite its 1,600 kilometre-long coastline on the Mediterranean, it has not become a popular tourism destination, unlike its neighbours Morocco and Tunisia.

Instead, the country depends heavily on natural gas exports for income. In fact, around 60 percent of the state budget comes from oil and gas exports, which account for about 97 percent of all exports from Algeria. The country is currently the third largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia and Norway.

But the dip in international oil and gas prices in recent years has sent the Algerian economy tumbling. Decreasing demand in Europe had already seen gas oil and exports to the continent decline since 2009.

Cash running out

Algeria has an increasingly disgruntled young population that suffers from high unemployment and poverty. In addition, the country is experiencing a major housing crisis, topped off with high consumer prices, low salaries and a widening gap between social classes.

The crisis has forced the government to delve deep into its foreign exchange reserves. "Total reserves have fallen from $194 billion in 2013 to an estimated $108 billion in 2016 and are projected to decline further to $60 billion in 2018," a World Bank report states.

Algeria's central bank has warned that if this slide continues, the country's foreign exchange reserves could diminish. Despite this, state-owned energy firm Sonatrach, which generates approximately 30 percent of the country's gross domestic product, announced it would pump $90 billion into new projects by 2020 to encourage investment.

Rigid bureaucracy

But heavy regulations and high taxes make the Algerian energy sector an extremely difficult place for investors to make a profit. Laws stipulate that Sonatrach takes at least a 51 percent stake in oil and gas deals with international partners.

The Algerian government then taxes up to 90 percent of revenue made from such deals. Due to bureaucratic hurdles, it can also take up to 17 years for energy firms operating in Algeria to start the production process, around three times longer than the global average. Therefore, two recent energy bidding tenders failed to generate much interest.

A 2016 report on the impact of low oil prices on Algeria said that companies like Sonatrach need to "finance their investments" to return to the international market, but argues that it is "highly debatable that this would be financially feasible for Sonatrach."

No long-term plan

When the Arab Spring kicked off in 2011, around a quarter of the country's population was living below the poverty line. Small pockets of protests emerged across the country, but the government was able to extinguish the flames of discontent by increasing civil servant wages by 34 percent.

The government wage bill was also revised to allocate 25 percent of all pay to public workers and food subsidies.