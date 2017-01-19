A truck collided with a school bus in India's Etah district in Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday killing at least 13 children and injuring over 40.

The school bus was reportedly carrying around 50 children when it was hit by a speeding truck. Local media cited fog as the main cause of the accident.

A large crowd gathered around the spot as workers tried to rescue trapped children. Senior police personnel and district administration officials also rushed to the scene.