The morning I sit down to write this, Mr Trump's approval rating is the lowest of any incoming US President ever.

Well, "hey shucks", as they say in some parts here, tell me something new. Because he's always been the brashest, the lowest, the loudest, the most disliked, the whatever – and he doesn't care. Neither do those who voted him in – and in this crazy, muddled-up mixed-up Washington world, some of those who put him in The White House will be some of those who now don't approve. Try to make sense of that. Easy – none of it makes sense.

That's some of what I have found in moving from Washington to Chicago to Florida, this last week, talking to small town mayors, environmentalists, and wannabe comedy stars. They know this is about the unknown. Not Donald Rumsfeld's "known unknowns" or "unknown knowns", but the real thing – a future that no one can predict – where nobody knows.

This country has changed a great deal since I came to live here in the late 80s. Then it was proper Establishment in the sense that there were Right ways of doing Things, and Things didn't change. The capital letters mattered because they'd been passed down through the generations.

Even later as Bill Clinton was bringing in a new era for youth and hopefulness and I moved home to the UK, it was still a place where politics moved in straight lines. Sometimes they shifted – a little – but looking down those lines you could see where you would end up. You may not have liked the view, but at least there was a horizon.

I missed the George W years but I was back in 2007 to see the first stirrings of real change. Some wobbles in those lines. They were becoming a little wavy.

Then 2008 and it seemed unstoppable...

(OFFSTAGE THE SOUND OF SCREECHING BRAKES)

...now 180 degrees, 100 miles per hour in the opposite direction. And yet, the people we met, I felt, had got over the surprise and were ready to see where the whirlwind would take them.