What is Turkey's Investor Immigration Programme?

The programme allows high-net-worth individuals from other countries to invest between $1 million and $3 million in real estate, shares of Turkish companies or government debt bonds.

In return, they would be legible for Turkish nationality if they retain the investment for three years.

Ankara revised its Regulation on the Implementation of Turkish Citizenship law on January 12.

But there are only a few details available about the programme.

When investors will get citizenship cards and passports remains unclear.

Turkey already offers residency to foreigners who buy property in the country but the permit is valid only for six months before it needs to be renewed.

Is Turkey doing this to increase its foreign exchange reserves?

Turkey's currency, the lira, has lost more than 17 percent of its value against the US Dollar in 2016.

Attempts to stem the fall of the lira, including an official appeal to convert dollar holdings into local currency, have not helped so far.

"This program is not the right remedy to solve the economic problems," vice president of Istanbul Kemerburgaz University, Dr Emre Alkin told TRT World.

"But I don't think it's a bad idea either to raise foreign exchange through the immigration investment program."

The lira's depreciation is linked to the high foreign currency debt of the private sector. Most of those loans were borrowed by small-scale companies which employ up to 10 people, Alkin said.

"These are small family-owned businesses such as restaurants. They owe billions of dollars to international banks and they are feeling a lot of heat," he said.

A drop in tourism, a big source of foreign exchange, has further dented the economy.

Has selling citizenship worked for other countries?

The use of economic citizenships, the legal term for this process of naturalisation, to boost state revenue, has been used by other countries before.

The Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis was almost bankrupt in 2006 when it invited investors to buy its nationality. In three years it was able to slash its debt from 164 percent of the GDP to 104 percent.

By 2014, passports became its biggest export, accounting for 25 percent of the GDP – that's the value of all the goods and services produced in a year.

How much investment is expected to come to Turkey?

It's too early to tell. Turkey's economy is much bigger and more advanced than many countries that have adopted an immigration investment programme.

The ailing real estate sector, that saw a 19 percent drop in sales to foreigners, could gain from the initiative.

"Within the first few years the amount of foreign exchange Turkey earns will be between $5 billion to $10 billion," Istanbul Builders Association's chairman, Nazmi Durbakayim told TRT World.