UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has been invited to peace talks convened by Russia, Turkey and Iran in the Kazakh capital Astana next week, his spokeswoman Yara Sharif said on Thursday.

A UN statement said de Mistura himself would lead the UN team in Astana because of the complexity and importance of the issues likely to be raised.

The Astana talks, which will start on January 23, are being organised by Iran, Russia and Turkey with Syrian rebel leaders and Bashar al-Assad representatives expected to meet face to face.

De Mistura has said he hopes Astana will support the next round of UN-led talks he plans in Geneva from February 8.

UN Senior Adviser on Syria Jan Egeland said Russia, Turkey and Iran had taken on an immense responsibility as guarantors of a process that aimed to enable a new beginning for the civilian population.

Egeland said the upcoming peace talks were also a chance to save the people of Idlib, a rebel-held town which received 36,000 people evacuated from eastern Aleppo, from another "big storm."

"Idlib would be the symbol of a place that can be saved if this becomes the year of diplomacy, 2017, after six years of failed diplomacy," he said.

Intense fighting in Deir Ezzor

The fighting was still "tremendous" in many places, including the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, and around the desert town of Deir Ezzor, where about 93,000 civilians have been cut off since Sunday after Daesh captured the drop zone for humanitarian supplies.