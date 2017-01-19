At least 20 firefighters have died and dozens more are trapped under the rubble after Iran's oldest high-rise collapsed on Thursday following a fire, Iran's state Press TV reported.

"At least 20 firefighters who were trapped under rubble have died," Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said. "They are martyrs. They lost their lives when trying to help people."

Tenants in the building, dating from the early 1960s, include a shopping centre and clothing workshops.

Fire danger to historic building

Iranian state television said 200 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze before the building collapsed.