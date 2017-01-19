Moazzam Beggis a British-Pakistani who was held by the US government for nearly three years at military detention facilities in Kandahar and Bagram, Afghanistan and at the US naval base in Cuba, Guantanamo.

Begg was never charged and released in 2005.

Three years earlier, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), seized Begg from his home in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, in the middle of the night. Begg said authorities did not explain why he was being taken, neither did they allow him to contact his family.

He was flown to a US base in Afghanistan and forced to sign documents claiming that he was linked to Al-Qaeda. He was labelled as an "enemy combatant"

In Guantanamo, he was kept in solitary confinement and denied legal representation for the two years he spent at the facility.

Incoming President Donald Trump has said Guantanamo will remain open. How did you feel when he won the election?

Well, you know it was a man who is similar to Trump in many ways who opened Guantanamo. And he filled it up with almost 800 prisoners.

Then the prisoners were released, which shows that there was no reason for Guantanamo in the first place. If the prisoners were so dangerous, then why were they released?

President Bush said that waterboarding and rendition was legal. They were war crimes, these are crimes, torture is a crime, and he legalised the crime.

Now, Trump has said that he will load up Guantanamo with 'bad dudes' and that he will bring back waterboarding and more, which means that, as a president he will endorse and commit war crimes. So he is already using a language, which has been hostile. But it is also illegal because Obama already said that waterboarding was torture, so you can't have it both ways.

One of the things that ISIS (Daesh) does, for example, is dress people in orange suits, waterboard them and torture them. This is exactly what the Americans have been doing.

If you were to address Donald Trump, what would you have to say to him?

I'd say to him that if you endorse torture and if you endorse criminality then it will come back upon you.

So people around the world, if they decide to capture American soldiers or civilians and start to do the same things to them, you will be the reason why it happens. So he, as a world leader, needs to lead by example and not to introduce childish behaviour which can only have negative results.

US President Barack Obama vowed to shut down Guantanamo Bay prison when he took office in 2008. Do you think he did enough?

I think that Obama certainly intended to do what he could. He was going to stop torture, stop rendition, and close Guantanamo.

Essentially he released people in a drip, drip fashion. Just recently, he released 10 more prisoners to Oman, but he could have - if he wanted to - made it so much easier - all he had to say was just one word. And that word was 'innocent'.

As a constitutional lawyer, he could have said that these men, according to the law, are innocent because they have never been charged with a crime, or prosecuted.

If he used the word "innocent" then it would have been impossible to keep them in prison, and I think that is where he failed.

More than half of the remaining detainees are "forever prisoners." What are your thoughts on this?

Well, of course, America likes to believe that everybody who has been held was held properly and that they somehow managed to de-radicalise them.

Of course the truth of the matter is that if we were Al-Qaeda, if we were dangerous terrorists, then it would not be right to release us.