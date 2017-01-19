Adama Barrow has been sworn in as Gambia's new president on Thursday in a hastily arranged ceremony at Gambia's embassy in Senegal.

The small embassy room held about 40 people, including Senegal's prime minister and the head of Gambia's electoral commission.

A jumbo TV screen broadcast the swearing-in ceremony to several hundred watching outside the embassy.

"This is a day no Gambian will ever forget," said Barrow, dressed in a flowing white robe.

He called on all Gambians and the country's military to support his presidency.

"Our national flag will now fly high among the most democratic nations of the world. There is no loser in this election. One Gambia, one people, one nation."