Manning, who as a transgender woman spent her jail time in a prison for men, released classified documents to WikiLeaks in 2010.

Obama said commuting her sentence was "entirely appropriate."

Israeli settlements 'will make a two-state solution impossible'

"I came into this office wanting to do everything I could to encourage serious peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians."

But, he said, with a rightward shift in Israeli policies and the inability of Palestinian President Abbas to take risks, "what we at least wanted to do [...] is to preserve the possibility of the two-state solution because we do not see an alternative to it."

The president added, "Because if you do not have two states, then in some form or fashion you are extending an occupation, functionally you end up having one state in which millions of people are disenfranchised and operate as second-class residents."

On LGBT rights, 'I could not be prouder of the transformation that's taken place'

Discussing achievements in the fight for LGBT rights over the last eight years, Obama told the press: "The primary heroes in this stage of our growth as a democracy and a society are all the individual activists and sons and daughters and couples who courageously said, this is who I am and I'm proud of it."

LGBT rights in the US are no longer reversible, said the outgoing US president since because "if you talk to young people, Malia, Sasha's generation, even if they're Republicans, even if they're Conservative, many of them will tell you, I don't understand how you would discriminate against somebody because of sexual orientation. That's just sort of burned into them in — in pretty powerful ways."

'Man, my daughters are something'

In a "proud father" moment while answering a reporter's question, Obama spoke of his girls' reaction to the results of the US presidential elections.

"They were disappointed. They paid attention to what their mom said during the campaign and believed it because it's consistent with what we have tried to teach them in our household and what I've tried to model as a father with their mom and what we've asked them to expect from future boyfriends or spouses," said Obama about his daughters and wife.

"But what we've also tried to teach them is resilience and we've tried to teach them hope and that the only thing that is the end of the world is the end of the world."