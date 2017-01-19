Manchester United is once again the richest football club in the world.

They are at the top of Deloitte's Football Money League for the first time in 11 years.

The League measures a club's earnings from matchday revenue, broadcast rights and commercial sources.

Man United came out on top with a record revenue of $734 million for the 2015 to 2016 season.

Reigning English Premier League champions Leicester City were 20th on the table with a revenue of $183 million.

Overall, the 20 highest earning clubs generated $7.8 billion which is up 12 percent from the previous year.