Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the US, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Thursday, one day before Donald Trump assumes the US presidency. The extradition process started in January 2016.

Guzman departed Ciudad Juarez, Mexico for New York City, US at 3:15 pm local time, according to a US official. Guzman will be tried in Texas and California, said the Mexican court in a statement.

Joaquin Guzman, 59, is considered one of the world's most wanted drug lords. He was captured in January 2016 after having escaped from prison.

The head of the Sinaloa cartel has been wanted by the US for his crimes ranging from money laundering to drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder in Chicago, Miami and New York. He is charged in six separate indictments throughout the US.

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports from Washington DC with more on this story.

"The government ... today handed Mr Guzman Loera to the US authorities," the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to a court decision on Thursday which rejected a legal challenge by his lawyers against extradition.