Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges that he ran the world's largest drug-trafficking organisation during a decades-long criminal career.

Guzman, 59, once one of the world's most wanted drug lords, appeared in a US federal court in Brooklyn, New York after his surprise extradition from Mexico. He was accompanied by two court-appointed lawyers.

After US Magistrate Judge James Orenstein asked Guzman if he understood the accusations against him, he responded through a Spanish interpreter, "Well, I didn't know until now." Later, when asked again, Guzman said he understood.

An additional hearing was scheduled for February 3.

The indictment in Brooklyn against Guzman, with 17 criminal counts, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, Robert Capers, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said at a news conference earlier in the day.

US prosecutors have more than 40 witnesses ready to testify against Guzman, Capers told reporters. The eventual trial will likely last "many" weeks, he said.

"Who is Chapo Guzman? In short, he's a man known for no other life but a life of crime, violence, death and destruction, and now he'll have to answer to that," Capers said.

As leader of the notorious Sinaloa cartel, Guzman oversaw perhaps the world's largest transnational cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine smuggling operation, playing a key role in Mexico's decade-long drug war that has killed over 100,000 people.