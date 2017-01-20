Police in Melbourne have apprehended the driver of a car that rammed into a crowd – killing three people and injuring 20 in the centre of Australia's second largest city, around noon local time on Friday.

Rattled witnesses said the incident was clearly deliberate, but police have now ruled out the possibility of a politically motivated terror attack.

"He was half hanging outside the car...he was just so reckless...he just didn't care," witness Laura Pollson told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Bystander video posted to YouTube appeared to show the red sports car erratically skidding and spinning in circles in the middle of an intersection, before careening onto the sidewalk into a crowd of people.