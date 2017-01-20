The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) has given veteran Gambian leader Yahyah Jammeh a last chance to cede the presidency.

The leaders of Guinea and Mauritania, who are longtime allies of Jammeh, headed to Gambia for talks with the longtime ruler ahead of a 1200 GMT deadline Friday for him to leave power or face an advance by regional forces on the capital.

The deadline passed but a Senegalese presidential source said the forces would wait for the end of talks between Jammeh and the two leaders before taking further action.

Gambian government sources said the veteran leader has asked the ECOWAS group to extend the deadline for him to leave office until 1600 GMT.

Jammeh refused earlier this week to hand over power when his mandate ran out, after opposition leader Adama Barrow defeated him in December's presidential election.

Barrow was sworn in as president of Gambia on Thursday at his country's embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

Social media carried messages of congratulations.