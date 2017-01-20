Five Turkish soliders were killed and nine wounded in a car bomb attack by Daesh militants in the Suflaniyah area near Al Bab, the Turkish military said in a statement on Friday.

In response, fighter jets pounded around 200 Daesh targets in four towns around the city of Al Bab in northern Syria, killing at least 23 Daesh fighters, the Turkish military said in a statement Friday morning.

Despite a December ceasefire, fighting and air strikes continued across the country. Here's a round-up of the day's events.

Al Bab

This small city east of Aleppo is of strategic importance. Al Bab is the last Daesh-controlled city on the way to the group's stronghold in Raqqa. On Friday, shelters, defensive positions, and command centres were hit, the Turkish military said.

"Daesh is now fleeing completely from Al Bab," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August 2016, offering artillery, air support and about 8,000 Turkish troops to support the Syrian opposition Free Syrian Army in establishing a corridor along the Turkish border in northern Syria.

Twenty-three Daesh terrorists were ‘neutralised' in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of the offensive, the Turkish military said.

Ankara uses the word "neutralised" to describe targets that were either killed, captured or surrounded.

Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes against 14 Daesh targets in Al-Bab, Bzagah, Qabbasin and Suflaniyah towns in northern Syria on Thursday.

Since the start of the operation, 3,014 handmade explosives and 43 mines have been disposed of.

Upcoming peace talks in Astana

Peace talks, arranged by Moscow, will bring together officials from Russia, Iran, Turkey and the United Nations in an attempt to resolve the crisis in Syria.

Russia and Turkey, the brokers of the latest ceasefire deal, have extended an invitation to the United States to attend the upcoming round of peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

Donald Trump's incoming administration has not indicated if he would attend.

"We did get an invitation, and it's under review," US State Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"That would be up to the incoming team to decide."

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appealed to the incoming government to send a "Middle East expert".