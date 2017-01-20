Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh agreed to cede power to recently inaugurated President Adama Barrow and leave the country, a senior adviser to Barrow said on Friday. Jammeh ruled the country since he led the coup in 1994, ousting Dawda Jawara who had been president of the Gambia since 1970.

Jammeh earlier ignored three deadlines set by the regional West African bloc, which was ready to launch military action codenamed Operation Restore Democracy in support of Barrow. Armed forces entered the Gambia late Thursday, but gave preference to a peaceful transition.

West African leaders Alpha Conde of Guinea and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz travelled to the capital Banjul early Friday to allow Jammeh one last chance to cede power peacefully.

"I can assure you that he has agreed to leave," said Mai Ahmad Fatty, head of Barrow's transition team and now his special adviser.