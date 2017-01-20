WORLD
Protesters in US rally against Trump presidency
Thousands of anti-Trump protesters, including politicians and celebrities, have rallied in New York. Demonstrators also clashed with police outside the National Press Club in Washington DC ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
People rally against US President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City, January 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump protesters in New York and Washington DC marched against US President-elect Donald Trump, the night before his inauguration.

Thousands of people turned out in New York for a rally at the Trump International Hotel and Tower. Politicians, activists and celebrities were among the protesters, including Michael Moore and Alec Baldwin, who trotted out the Trump parody he performs on ''Saturday Night Live.''

Also, protesters took to the streets of Washington DC outside the venue for the so-called "Deploraball," an inauguration party where Trump supporters celebrated his election to the White House.

Demonstrators chanted "No Trump! No KKK, no fascist USA!" Police arrested one anti-Trump protester.

"People shouldn't get mad over people showing their grief," said a Trump supporter. But an anti-Trump demonstrator said she feared the incoming president would turn "the American government into reality TV."

TRT World'sNick Harper in New York has more on the protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
