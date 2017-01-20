Iranian officials said on Friday that 25 people were still unaccounted for in the collapse of a 17-storey commercial building in Tehran on Thursday, Iran's state TV reported.

Twenty firemen were killed as they evacuated people from Iran's oldest high-rise building, built in 1962, which housed hundreds of clothing warehouses as well as a shopping mall and other businesses.

"Police have received missing reports of 25 people. We urge people to report if any of their family members that worked in the Plasco building is missing," a police official told the broadcaster.

About 88 people, including firefighters, were injured when the Plasco building caught fire and collapsed. Only three were still in hospital, state TV reported.