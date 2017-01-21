The Turkish parliament early on Saturday approved a constitutional reform bill that would allow the country to adopt a presidential form of government.

A total of 339 lawmakers voted in favour of the legislation which needed at least 330 deputies to support it in order to go to a public vote.

The proposed changes to the constitution require a simple majority or 51 percent in the referendum which is expected to be held in spring.

The reform would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the revised constitution will provide stability at a time of turmoil.