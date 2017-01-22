POLITICS
Stressed out? This new Japanese therapy may be your answer
The therapy involves being tightly wrapped up in sheets of cloth in a weird shape. It is said to evoke a feeling of relaxation in a matter of minutes.
Images of Japanese people tightly wrapped up in a weird shape have already gone viral.
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

If you are stressed out and happen to be in Japan, "Otonamaki" may provide you the kind of relaxation that your body has long been craving for.

This new Japanese therapy, in which people are wrapped up in sheets of cloth, is said to ease tension in the body.

Images of Japanese people tightly wrapped up on the floor have already gone viral on social media.

Mayu Yoshida gave it a shot in Tokyo to find out its effectiveness.

