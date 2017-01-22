WORLD
1 MIN READ
Yahya Jammeh hands over power to President Adama Barrow in Gambia
Jammeh's departure ends a political crisis that erupted on his refusal to step down following last month's election defeat.
Yahya Jammeh hands over power to President Adama Barrow in Gambia
Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh boards a private jet before departing Banjul airport, Gambia January 21, 2017 into exile. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

Former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh on Saturday handed over power to President Adama Barrow.

Residents in Banjul took to the streets to celebrate his departure. But not everyone was happy with Jammeh's decision to leave.

The veteran ruler's supporters cried as their leader left the country. They still believe he was the best man for the job.

Yahya Jammeh lost presidential elections but ignored multiple deadlines to quit, even as West African armies entered the country to support new leader Adama Barrow.

RECOMMENDED

He ruled Gambia for more than two decades.

TRT World'sBen Said gives more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Another Gaza prisoner dies in Israeli prison after being denied medical care
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Mobile phones ordered in 2010 arrive 16 years later in Libya
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Security, stability returning to Syria's Aleppo after evacuation of terror group YPG: Governor
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
US ready to facilitate 'constructive engagement' after YPG terror attacks in Syria's Aleppo
YPG terrorists killed civilians in Aleppo, Damascus responded with 'defined operation': Syria
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister