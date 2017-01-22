Former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh on Saturday handed over power to President Adama Barrow.

Residents in Banjul took to the streets to celebrate his departure. But not everyone was happy with Jammeh's decision to leave.

The veteran ruler's supporters cried as their leader left the country. They still believe he was the best man for the job.

Yahya Jammeh lost presidential elections but ignored multiple deadlines to quit, even as West African armies entered the country to support new leader Adama Barrow.