WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel set to discuss bill to annex West Bank settlements
If approved the bill would retroactively legalise settler homes constructed on private Palestinian land, demaging efforts to find a two-state solution.
Israel set to discuss bill to annex West Bank settlements
A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim in the occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem, January 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

Israel's Parliament or Knesset is set to debate on Sunday a controversial bill that would annex one of the largest illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In case the bill gets approved, it would retroactively legalise settler homes constructed in Ma'aleh Adumim, damaging efforts to find a two-state solution with Palestinians.

Israel passed a preliminary reading of the bill last month. The legislation must now pass three additional votes by the Knesset before it becomes a law.

TRT World 's Iolo Ap Dayfydd reports from the occupied West Bank.

RECOMMENDED

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution last month condemning Israel's settlement building in Palestinian territory and called for a halt to the practice.

The UN vote angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who asked officials to limit visits to countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group