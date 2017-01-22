Israel's Parliament or Knesset is set to debate on Sunday a controversial bill that would annex one of the largest illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In case the bill gets approved, it would retroactively legalise settler homes constructed in Ma'aleh Adumim, damaging efforts to find a two-state solution with Palestinians.

Israel passed a preliminary reading of the bill last month. The legislation must now pass three additional votes by the Knesset before it becomes a law.

TRT World 's Iolo Ap Dayfydd reports from the occupied West Bank.