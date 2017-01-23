President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, following through on a promise from his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning US non-governmental organisations that perform abortions from receiving federal funding.

"We've been talking about this for a long time," the US president said as he signed the executive order to withdraw from the TPP. "Great thing for the American worker what we just did."

TRT World'sArabella Munro gives more details.

Earlier in November, after winning the elections, Trump had said he would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal the day he assumes the presidency.