In the US capital, Washington DC, the streets were a sea of pink, as half a million people showed their dissatisfaction with their new president, Donald Trump. They gathered to protest the rhetoric of misogyny and racism that were rampant over the course of the election season.

Others spoke out on issues like abortion. "Roe v Wade" refers to a Supreme Court ruling that said banning abortion is unconstitutional.

Some in other countries used the international platform to draw attention to local issues.

A movement called #IWillGoOut, spurred by several sexual assaults in Bangalore, India's tech hub, on New Year's Eve organised protests in 30 cities across the nation.

Protesters in Kenya also used the platform to make their voices heard on climate change. Trump is a vocal critic of climate change. Shortly after his inauguration, the White House released a statement saying the new administration is "committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan."

A representative from the Kosovo Women's Network, Adelina Berisha, told Balkans news network BIRN that "Our message for President Donald Trump but also for our leaders is to respect women's rights and other marginalised group's as human rights and to punish sexist language."