The trial of 62 Turkish army officers and soldiers began in Istanbul on Monday for their alleged role in last year's attempted military coup.

The 28 officers and 34 servicemen allegedly seized control of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the night of the attempted putsch on July 15.

They face charges of committing crimes against the state and could face life terms in prison if convicted.

Some of the defendants have denied the charges, insisting they were led to believe they were taking part in a military drill.

Monday's trial is the first in Istanbul for military officers. Twenty-nine policemen are already on trial for allegedly failing to protect the president.