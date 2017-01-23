TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Sixty-two soldiers go on trial over the July coup attempt in Turkey
The 28 officers and 34 servicemen allegedly seized control of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on July 15, the night of the attempted putsch last year.
Sixty-two soldiers go on trial over the July coup attempt in Turkey
Turkish citizens confront soldiers taking part in the attempted coup on July 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

The trial of 62 Turkish army officers and soldiers began in Istanbul on Monday for their alleged role in last year's attempted military coup.

The 28 officers and 34 servicemen allegedly seized control of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the night of the attempted putsch on July 15.

They face charges of committing crimes against the state and could face life terms in prison if convicted.

Some of the defendants have denied the charges, insisting they were led to believe they were taking part in a military drill.

Monday's trial is the first in Istanbul for military officers. Twenty-nine policemen are already on trial for allegedly failing to protect the president.

RECOMMENDED

The trials follow an attempt by a faction within the Turkish military to oust the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power on the night of July 15, 2016.

The coup collapsed early in the morning on July 16 in face of massive popular opposition.

Turkey accuses US-based Fethullah Gulen and his organisation FETO of orchestrating the failed coup in which more than 240 people were killed and over 2,200 wounded.

Turkey considers FETO a terrorist organisation and is demanding the extradition of its leader.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence