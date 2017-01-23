Iraqi officials announced on Monday that government troops had taken complete control of eastern Mosul, 100 days after the start of their US-backed military campaign to remove Daesh militants from the city.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Sheikh Humam Hamoudi stated, "We completed the total liberation of the left bank of Mosul, and this is a gift to the Iraqi people," after a meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

A resident of Zanjali, a district on the west side of Mosul, who asked not to be identified, said Daesh fighters "have arrived from the left bank and are trying to find houses on the right bank" to flee the government forces' advance.

The west side of Mosul could prove more complicated to take as it is crisscrossed by streets too narrow for armoured vehicles.