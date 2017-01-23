Former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh is accused of plundering his country's coffers before going into exile.

President Adama Barrow's special adviser, Mai Ahmad Fatty, told journalists that Jammeh made off with more than $11.4 million during the two-week period before his departure.

According to Fatty, the former president shipped out luxury cars and other items by cargo plane on the night that he left the country.

Barrow says he will investigate the alleged looting as soon as he arrives back in Gambia from neighbouring Senegal, where he was sworn in last week at the Gambian embassy in the capital, Dakar.

Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for 22 years, flew into exile late on Saturday reportedly to Equatorial Guinea, ceding power to Barrow.

The former president last week refused to step down when his mandate expired following electoral defeat in December.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which includes Gambia, threatened military force unless Jammeh stepped down. The UN Security Council backed the call for the president to relinquish power.