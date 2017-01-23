What is so important about these talks?

Rebel fighters from Syria and the regime of Bashar al Assad are taking part in negotiations for the first time.

Up until now, the Syrian opposition has been represented by leaders who live mostly in exile and do not necessarily exercise control over the various factions fighting the regime on the ground.

The Syrian civil war, which started in 2011, has resulted in the deaths of more than 400,000 people and forced many more to flee the country.

It remains unclear if the rebel fighters will agree to hold face-to-face talks with the regime representatives. But even indirect negotiation is being seen as a significant step towards peace.

Who are the parties in this negotiation process?

The Syrian regime and the rebels.

The United Nation's special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, is also attending. Iran, a backer of the Assad regime, is also playing a key role in the talks.

Jaysh Al-Islam leader Mohammed Alloush is representing the rebel fighters while the Syrian regime has sent its ambassador to the UN Bashar al-Jaafri to the meeting.

The talks, which started on Monday and are being held in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana, have been sponsored by Russia and Turkey.

What do the warring sides want and how did they agree to the talks?

Peace.

The talks follow a truce between the rebels and the regime that went into effect on December 30, 2016.

It resulted in a ceasefire across Syria and allowed rebels and their families a safe passage out of eastern Aleppo, which was controlled by the rebels for five years and has now been retaken by the regime.

Except for a few skirmishes, the ceasefire has largely remained in place.