WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump agenda, week one
US President Donald Trump is expected to take action Monday on some of his campaign's major promises as he begins his first week on the job.
The Trump agenda, week one
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington DC, January 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

US President Donald Trump is poised to start what could be a busy week for him in the White House.

He is scheduled to begin Monday early with a breakfast meeting with selected business leaders.

Other agenda items for the day include health and immigration policy, trade, and national security. Each of these issues was key to his campaign.

RECOMMENDED

As TRT World's Kate Fisher tells us from Washington DC, Trump has promised to move fast on what could become signature policies.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group